Rebate cheque coming to MPI customers in February 2022

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Thursday that it is issuing its third rebate in less than two years.

According to MPI, this $312 million rebate will result in approximately $328 being issued to the average private passenger policy. It expects it will issue about 578,000 cheques, which customers can expect in mid-February of 2022.

Anyone planning to change their address should notify MPI by Jan. 12, 2022, to make sure they get their rebate cheque. MPI will credit any rebate amounts of $10 or less to a customer’s account.

The Crown corporation said this rebate is due to several factors, including fewer claims during the pandemic and strong financial results.

It explained the rebate is calculated based on the Basic Autopac premiums a customer paid between Nov. 22, 2020, and Dec. 9, 2021. MPI expects the rebate will be about 27 per cent of a customer’s annual Basic Autopac premium.

This is the third rebate MPI has issued in less than two years. The Crown corporation issued a $110 million rebate in May 2020 and a $69 million rebate in December 2020.