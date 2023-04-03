Rebels hold on for 4-2 win, take series lead against Hitmen

The Red Deer Rebels jumped out to a lead and held it Monday night, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 4-2 at the Saddledome.

The victory gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven WHL series.

Kai Uchacz scored a pair and Frantisek Formanek and Matteo Fabrizi added singles for the Rebels.

Carter McAdams and Carson Wetsch scored for the Hitmen.

Red Deer outshot Calgary 46-38.

Game 4 is Wednesday night back at the Saddledome. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

