Rebels to Stingers: Riverside secondary changes its name

Riverside Secondary School is changing its team name from Rebels to Stingers.

Fifty submissions were narrowed down to a list of 10 and from there, four presentations were made to staff, students, parents and alumni before ‘stingers’ was chosen.

The new school mascot is a bee named ‘Buzz’ and the team colours will remain black and gold.

The school board says the previous name and its related imagery are associated with white supremacy, anti-black racism, hate and harm.