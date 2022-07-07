Rebranded: Ranching group drops 'Cattlemen' name to be more gender inclusive

The group representing Canada's beef industry has changed its name to be more gender-inclusive.

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says from now on it will be known as the Canadian Cattle Association.

The group has had the word "Cattlemen" in its name since its founding in 1932.

But president Reg Schellenberg says it's important that its name reflects how the organization has evolved.

The Canadian Cattle Association represents 60,000 ranchers and feedlot operators across the country.

Last year a board member of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association proposed that group also rename itself to be more gender inclusive. However, the proposal was voted down by that organization's board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.