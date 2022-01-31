Recall alert: Kimchi sold in B.C. may be contaminated with E. coli

A product sold in British Columbia and three other Canadian provinces may be contaminated with E. coli, federal health officials warn.

A recall notice issued Friday asks consumers to check their homes for Hankook-brand Original Kimchi. The brand name is written in Korean characters only.

The 1,670-gram containers are sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The recall concerns only products with the best before date of Jan. 29, 2022, and the UPC 6 23431 00030 4.

The food recall warning advises anyone who has the product to throw it out or return it to where it was purchased. Consumers will not necessarily be able to tell by look or smell whether their kimchi is contaminated, but they'll know if they get sick.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and "watery to bloody diarrhea," the recall notice says.

In extreme cases, however, those who've eaten a product contaminated with E. coli may have seizures or strokes, need a blood transfusion and kidney dialysis, or live with permanent kidney damage. Some cases have been fatal.

Anyone who thinks they've been sick from consuming a recalled product such as this is asked to report it to their doctor.

Fortunately no illnesses associated with this product have been reported so far. The recall followed an inspection by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which was looking into a foodborne illness outbreak, the notice said.

Further inspection is underway, and it's possible more products will be recalled.

Escherichia (E.) coli is one of several common causes of food poisoning in Canada. The bacteria can be spread through infected people and animals as well as contact with contaminated surfaces, foods and liquids, Health Canada says.

An infection can be diagnosed through lab testing, often with a stool sample, but there is no medical treatment for it. Complications associated with an infection may, however, require treatment, and those dealing with food poisoning should make efforts to avoid dehydration.