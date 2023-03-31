Recall issued for cannabis packages with incorrect THC labels
A recall has been issued for a specific type of cannabis product sold with packaging that incorrectly labels TCH levels.
Health Canada recalled two lots of Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. B.C. Sour Kush dried cannabis on Thursday.
“The THC labelled is lower than the actual THC,” the recall states.
According to Health Canada, one lot of the packaging shows there is 9 mg/g of THC, while in reality there is 90 mg/g.
The other shows there is 7 mg/g of TCH, while there is actually 70 mg/g.
The packaging date for both these products was March 1.
They were sold through the Ontario Cannabis Store and through authorized retailers in Ontario.
To date, Health Canada said they have not received any complaints related to the recalled lots.
The recalled product was sold between March 14 to March 24, 2023.
