Recall on Kale and chopped salads issued for products sold in northeast

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is advising residents that select salad products sold in the area have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.



In a press release issued late Saturday afternoon, the Health Unit said Canadian the Food Inspection Agency issued the recall on Curation Foods and Eat Smart brand kale salad and chopped salad kits. Officials did not confirm where the products may have been sold.



Health officials say the following products have been recalled:

Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) sold in a 907 gram bag; Code: 2 0 B 221

Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) sold in a 907 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 B 221

Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 B 221

Eat Smart Homestyle Ranch Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 A 221

Eat Smart Hot Honey Chopped Salad Kit sold in 311 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 A 221

Eat Smart Mexican Fiesta Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 A 221

Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 A 221

Eat Smart Southwest Chopped Salad Kit sold in 283 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 24, 2 0 A 221

Eat Smart Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kits sold in a 567 gram bag; Code: AUG 24 2021, 2021 AU 242 0 B 221

The Health Unit is advising individuals these products should not be consumed.

“The products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased,” read the Aug. 28 news release.

“After handling the products, individuals should wash their hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds. It is also recommended that individuals sanitize any surfaces that the package may have come in contact with.”



The recall list is subject to change based the on-going investigation and up-to-date information can be found here.

“Consuming food or drinks contaminated with Listeria may result in a human illness known as Listeriosis.”



“Symptoms can occur from three to 70 days after eating contaminated food or drinks, and may include muscle aches, diarrhea, cramps, severe headache, constipation, persistent fever and sometimes vomit and nausea.”

If you suspect you may be at risk of listeria as a result of consuming one of these products, call the Health Unit Monday to Friday at 1-800-563-2808 ext. 5229 to speak to a public health nurse, or contact your family doctor.