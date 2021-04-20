Recall: Oven mitt sold at Giant Tiger could melt and catch fire

Health Canada has issued a recall for oven mitts sold at Giant Tiger following reports of the mitts melting and catching on fire.

According to the recall, the Proctor Silex Pantone oven mitt “may melt or catch on fire when in contact with high heat, posing a burn and fire hazard.”

Health Canada added that there have been three reports of the oven mitts melting and catching on fire, though there have not been any injuries.

The recall affects 12,587 pairs of oven mitts sold at Giant Tiger between August 2020 and March 2021. The oven mitts in question are grey, navy, red or taupe.

Anyone in possession of the oven mitts should stop using and return it to Giant Tiger for a refund.