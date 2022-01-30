iHeartRadio

Recap: Day 2 of trucker protest in Ottawa

One day after thousands of truckers and supporters descended on Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, many are returning on Sunday for a second rally.

CTV News has a team of reporters on the ground providing live updates as events unfold.

Can't see the liveblog? Click here for the full experience.

 
