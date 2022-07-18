Recent fire has Windsor residents feeling 'The Barn' is vulnerable

Greg Spencer was surprised to hear smoke was emanating from the old Windsor Arena late last week.

“I was thinking that yeah, we shouldn't end that way. Don't want it to be burnt down,” said Spencer, whose family once owned the building.

He’s glad all the memories didn’t go up in smoke.

“Windsor has seen a lot of championships, a lot of fun things in that building. It means a lot to thousands of Windsorites,” Spencer said.

Spencer wasn’t the only one who was worried about the historic building’s fate that day.

“Not only the history, but the potential of what it can be, the idea of losing that in a day like that is really terrifying,” said arena advocate Anneke Smit.

According to Windsor fire officials, a couple of spots that may have been lit were discovered when firefighters arrived to the arena.

Fire prevention officer Mike Coste says there was no active fire in the building when firefighters entered.

“It could have been a lot worse than it is considering the size of the structure, how old the structure is,” said Coste. “It just turned out to be trapped smoke at the top which was vented out.

He says the incident is a good reminder of what could happen to unoccupied dwellings.

“The vulnerability that it has for something like this to happen again is there,” said Pat Papadeus, acting chair of the downtown BIA.

She would like the historic barn to benefit the community.

“This is an important building in our community. It's an important site. It's surrounded by community. It's surrounded by young families,” Papadeus said. “We should really be moving on this.”

Windsor Express CEO Dartis Willis agrees.

“Let the smoke be a signal for everybody to do something special with that place. Don’t let it end in this manner,” said Willis, who pitched a revitalization project for Windsor Arena in 2019.

The expression of interest was turned down last year but Willis continues to be interested in bringing the basketball team downtown and creating a destination for sport and culture.

“If that building is there for something other than basketball, let it be but let the building be there,” he said.

In a statement, The City of Windsor says it continues to look for redevelopment opportunities for the Windsor Arena property.