Recent lotto winner planning a trip with her winnings
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London woman is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize by playing Instant XWords.
Davina Baillie, 65, is a personal support worker and said she was finishing up an amazing day trip with her daughter when she played her ticket.
“I was so excited, I couldn’t drive! It was the perfect day!” said Baillie. “I called my daughter right away and she was jumping up and down with excitement.”
She says she is going to plan a trip with her daughter to celebrate her win.
The winning ticket was purchased at Highbury Mini Mart on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont.
