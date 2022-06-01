Recent poll suggests tight race in Parry Sound-Muskoka

All eyes north of Barrie are focused on the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka after a recent poll suggested that with no incumbent, the cottage country race could be a close call.

The Green Party is optimistic it could make history on Thursday.

"[It's] just one poll, but it's showing what we're seeing at the door, and people are looking for change, positive change throughout our riding," said Green Party candidate Matt Richter.

Still, Progressive Conservative candidate Graydon Smith feels secure on the eve of the provincial election.

The longtime Bracebridge mayor plans to represent the riding at Queen's Park, despite speculation the Green Party could pull ahead.

"The only poll that matters is on Election Day, and we know we've got a ton of support in this riding," he noted.

Smith replaced veteran Norm Miller, who retired his seat after more than 20 years.

"Premier Ford wants to make sure Ontario is the best it can be, and I want to make sure that I'm making sure Parry Sound-Muskoka the best it can be," Smith said.

Hoping the fifth time running is the charm, Richter, a father of three, small business owner, and Trillium Lakes District School Board teacher, said the Green Party's priorities were a better fit for the riding.

Richter noted his party would commit to building affordable housing units, while the Tories are focused on building highways.

"We think that that's not the priority the people here in Parry-Sound Muskoka want or deserve."

NDP candidate Erin Horvath finished ahead of Richter four years ago and said a vote for the Greens, who haven't made significant gains in any ridings besides party leader Mike Schreiner's in Guelph, won't mean change.

"If you want to see a change in our riding, we need to see a change in the policy," Horvath said. "We'll have a different person locally, but you'll have the same conservative policies governing our province. So again, the same circumstances."

"Every vote that's lent my way is going to deliver a strong message to Queen's Park. A strong independent message for fairness and for honesty," Richter said.

The Liberal party dumped its candidate in the riding weeks ago upon learning he had self-published a book that contained scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.

In the 23 years since this riding was created, both elected officials have been members of the PC party - Ernie Eaves in 1999 and Norm Miller for five consecutive terms.

Ontario Party candidate Andrew John Cocks, New Blue candidate Doug Maynard, Independent Daniel Predie Jr., and Populist Ontario candidate Brad Waddell are also on the ballot.

