Recent rain didn't make significant impact on northern wildfires

Ontario fire officials say the recent rain has not made a significant impact on the wildfires as we head into the Canada Day long weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the forest fire situation in the north for Friday, June 30.

WILDFIRE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning, there are 67 active wildfires in Ontario including 21 in the northeast and 46 in the northwest.

Six new fires have started in the last 24 hours, five in the Far North of the Cochrane District and one in northwestern Ontario. Cochrane 20 – located about 110 kilometres west of Attawapiskat -- has already reached 1,470 hectares since starting Thursday and is currently being observed.

The number of wildfires still not under control in the northeast remains at four – Cochrane 7 & 19 and Chapleau 3 & 6.

There have been a total of 346 wildfires since April 12, 279 have been put out and more than 315,000 total ha have been burned. More than 21,000 ha have burned since Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, there were only 101 wildfires the whole year after previously reporting a total of 78 earlier this season.

FIREWORKS

While Ontario remains under a restricted fire zone prohibiting open-air burning, fireworks are prohibited by some municipal fire bans. It is important to check your local bylaws.

Some communities are moving ahead with their planned Canada Day fireworks displays.

"Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, though, during this time of escalated fire activity, we ask you to please exercise extreme caution and consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own," the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in their nightly fire update Thursday.

"A person that starts a wildland fire from failing to extinguish hot residue from fireworks can be charged under the (Forest Fire Prevention) act and may be held responsible to pay the total cost of putting the fire out."

Under the Forest Fire Prevention Act, it is illegal to leave any discharge residue from a firearm, flare, firework or explosive in or within 300 metres of a forest area unextinguished.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

The largest fire in the northeast region is still Cochrane 7, located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border, which started June 2. It is still not under control, but has not grown in the last two days and remains at 37,742 ha.

Four of the new fires, Cochrane 21 – 24, are all being observed and range from 18 – 766 ha.

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

The largest wildfire in the northwest region, Sioux Lookout 33, continues to grow exponentially and remains not under control. It has grown nearly 9,400 ha to 60,395 ha.

Nipigon 13 is still not under control but has not grown since Wednesday.

Nipigon 9 is still being observed, however, it grew nearly 500 ha.

Another fire in the northwest that has seen significant growth in the last two days is Sioux Lookout 47, which is being observed at 17,113 ha. – an increase of 4,750 ha since Wednesday.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and will provide new information as it becomes available. Check back often for updates.