Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned

Officials with the Timmins Police Service (TPS) confirmed with CTV News that a violent attack took place in the city’s downtown at about 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said three men were assaulted with a weapon in the alcove located at the former Tweed and Hickory store on Third Avenue.

A bystander called the crime into the police and paramedics responded quickly.

“The random aspect of this assault is particularly concerning," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for TPS.

"The persons don’t appear to have a direct link with each other; the suspects are known to each other and the victims may have some sort of transient relationship."

Two local men in their early twenties were arrested and charged and remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect.

Officers also responded to an incident at a residence on MacLean Drive early Sunday morning.

"A verbal dispute amongst acquaintances escalated to the point where a 17-year-old young offender took it upon himself to commit an assault on a 41-year-old woman and a 16-year-old young lady," said Depatie.

Both victims required medical treatment at the hospital.

The youth was arrested and faces several assault charges and has a court appearance in November.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.