Recently released convicted sex offender expected to live in Manitoba: police

Police are advising the public a convicted sex offender who is considered high risk to re-offend has been released from a Manitoba correctional centre, and has plans to live in the province.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) said Bruce Gordon Nelson, 61, was released Sunday from the Brandon Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for indecent exposure to children under 16 years old and failure to comply with a prohibition order regarding contact with children.

He is expected to live in Lac du Bonnet, Man.

He was convicted of the offences on Oct. 26, 2022 and was sentenced to two years less one day’s incarceration, which included credit for 532 days of pre-trial custody, plus three years of supervised probation and a ten-year prohibition order regarding contact with children.

The unit said Nelson has a history of sexual offences against children, and is described as an untreated sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against children.

According to police, Nelson has a ‘lengthy criminal record’ that includes convictions for possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, and multiple counts of breach of court order.

Police say the incident he was serving his most recent sentence for happened on Nov. 6, 2021, when officers say he called three children over to his vehicle and exposed his genitalia to them.

Upon release, police say Nelson will be subject to several conditions, including reporting to a probation officer, attending and completing programming and counselling directed and supervised by his probation officer, and he is barred from having any contact or communication with anybody under the age of 16 years old, except for incidental contact in the community.

Police say Nelson will also be prohibited from attending public parks or public swimming areas where people under the age of 16 are or are expected to be. He also can’t go to daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

Additionally, Nelson is prohibited from having any contact or communication with anyone under the age of 16, unless supervised by a person the court considers appropriate.

He is also barred from working or volunteering in any way that puts him in a position of authority or trust towards minors.

If you have any information about Nelson, you can call the MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.