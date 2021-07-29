Recently retired longtime firefighter dies of cancer
Recently retired local firefighter of 44 years Grant McCulloch has died after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
McCulloch's family informed CTV News that he passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday just a few months after being diagnosed.
A drive-by parade was held Monday afternoon in Barrie for the officer who had been battling terminal cancer.
Looking on from his hospital room at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, McCulloch watched as dozens of colleagues and supporters lined the road outside.
Two former colleagues climbed a ladder to his window and presented him with a plaque honouring his years of service.
Speaking to CTV News from his room, McCulloch said it was "exciting and great to see their support."
McCulloch had been a firefighter at C.F.B. Borden for 44 years until his retirement in late 2020. He is survived by his wife, two children and seven grandchildren.
With files from CTV's Alessandra Carneiro
