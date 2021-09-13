Recently vaccinated in Alberta? Here are the steps for claiming your $100 incentive
The provincial government is making good on its promise to give $100 to COVID-19 vaccination latecomers and has outlined the process for collecting the financial persuasion.
Any Albertan who receives their first or second dose of the vaccine between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 may register to receive a debit card loaded with a $100 balance by registering online at Alberta - Vaccine Debit Card.
The details provided through the website will be validated by Alberta Health against provincial immunization date and, once confirmed, CIBC will issue the debit cards on behalf of the government.
Any Albertan who received a vaccine dose in the allotted timeframe but is unable to register due to a lack of access to a computer or mobile device may call 310-0000 for assistance.
The first 15,000 debit cards are expected to be delivered in October. The province says additional batches of debit cards for recent vaccine recipients will be sent in November and December.
According to the province, 78.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first COVID-19 dose and 70.9 have received both doses as of Sept. 9.
