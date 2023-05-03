Recognize them? OPP seek three suspects after Lakeshore theft
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying three individuals after a theft at a business in Lakeshore.
It took place on April 24 at a business on Amy Croft Drive in Lakeshore.
Police say the individuals entered a business and made no attempt to hide their activities of removing items from the business. They left the area in a green Acura SUV with the licence plate obscured.
If you can identify these individuals contact Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
