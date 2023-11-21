Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
Police say the incidents took place at various locations across Windsor.
If you have any information about these suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com . Your identity will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.
