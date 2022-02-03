Recognize this bunny? GRT trying to find owner of stuffed animal left at bus stop

Grand River Transit is trying to reunite a lost bunny with its owner.

The stuffed animal was left behind at a bus shelter near Belmont Avenue West and Highland Road West in Kitchener.

A message, posted to Twitter on Thursday, said "a customer spotted this lost bunny from a passing bus and worried that it's very important to someone."

Grand River Transit has been taking good care of the lost bunny, even buckling it in on the ride back to its offices.

A customer spotted this lost bunny from a passing bus and worried that it’s very important to someone.



The bunny has been rescued from the shelter at Belmont and Highland, and is safe at lost and found.



Please share to help us reunite the #lostbunny with its owner! pic.twitter.com/ugrHOEmrAQ

— Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) February 3, 2022 It's now located in the GRT's lost and found, waiting to be reunited with its owner.

In the meantime, staff report the stuffed toy has been "helping out" at the GRT's customer service headquarters.