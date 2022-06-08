iHeartRadio

Recognize this jewelry? Guelph police want to know

Jewelry police suspect is stolen is pictured here. (Submitted/Guelph Police Service)

Guelph police are looking for the owner or owners of a “large amount” of jewelry they suspect is stolen.

In a media release, police said the jewelry was found in a backpack following a report of a suspicious person in a townhouse complex in the area of Fife Road and Whitelaw Road.

Police ask anyone who recognizes it or has any information to call 519-824-1212.

12