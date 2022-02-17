Recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP release surveillance video of break-in suspect

Mounties in Burnaby have released surveillance video of a man they say is suspected of breaking into a home while the owner was present back in December.

The video shows a man wearing a grey sweater, a blue disposable face mask and a hat with the word "Polar" on it walking up to the front door of the home near the intersection of Stanley Crescent and Canada Way.

He rings the doorbell twice and knocks on the door twice, receiving no response. He then leaves the frame of the video.

Burnaby RCMP said Thursday that the man seen in the video is suspected of breaking into the home around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The break-in took place after the surveillance video of the suspect was recorded, police confirmed.

“He kicked the door in and managed to get into the house that way,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, of the Burnaby RCMP.

One resident was home during the break-in, police said, adding that it's not clear whether the suspect realized anyone was home.

The man had enough time to rummage through personal property, but once the owner realized someone was inside, she screamed as loud as she could, and the suspect took off.

“The residents of the house, they are very shaken up,” said Kalanj. “It’s appalling just to get broken into in general, but to be in the house while it’s occurring is very frightening.”

“If you look at this video and these pictures, I can almost guarantee you someone out there is going to recognize our suspect,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 21-43648, police said.