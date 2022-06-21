Recognizing the symptoms of heat illness

It's normal to feel hot and sweaty when the temperatures climbs, but sometimes those symptoms can worsen and turn into a medical emergency.

Experts say it's important to know the signs of heat illness, which includes heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, swelling of the extremities (hands, feet, ankles), heat rash and heat cramps.

Here are some of the symptoms of heat illness:

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Dizziness or fainting

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst (dry mouth or sticky saliva)

Decrease in urination (or unusually dark yellow urine)

Changes in children's behaviour (such as sleepiness or temper tantrums)

Extreme heat and humidity is especially dangerous for infants and young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Call 911 if you, or someone else, has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or stopped sweating. While waiting for help to arrive, experts say to keep the person cool by moving them into shade, fanning them, giving them water to drink and applying more water to their skin or clothing.

KEEPING COOL IN THE HEAT

Some tips to keep in mind when the temperature soars:

Stay hydrated by drinking cool liquids and eating fruits and vegetables which have a higher water content

Stay away from alcoholic drinks

Keep your home cool with a fan or air conditioning, don't cook food in the oven, close curtains or blinds during the day, and open your windows at night to let in cooler air

Take cool showers or baths

Visit local swimming pools or splash pads

Visit air-conditioned spaces like shopping malls, grocery stores, libraries, places of worship or cooling centres

Avoid strenuous exercise outdoors

Seek out shaded areas (like under trees)

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing, a hat or use an umbrella

Limit your time in direct sunlight

Drivers are also reminded to never leave pets unattended inside a vehicle.

CTV News has put together a map of local splash pads and you can click here for a list of cooling centres in Waterloo Region.