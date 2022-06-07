Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report

Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.

The Provincial Auditor is a role within the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan, which gives the public an independent assessment of the government’s use of resources.

PSYCHOLOGICAL INJURY CLAIMS

Provincial Auditor Tara Clemett made five recommendations following assessment into the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) process to distribute compensation claims for psychological injuries.

She found the WCB needs to minimize delays in injured workers getting support to improve their mental health.

“Effective processes and communication helps to streamline and improve the time in which a claimant receives a decision on their claim, and reduces further delays or appeals,” said Clemett in a news release.

WCB should regularly communicate with psychological injury claimants, make timely claim decisions, complete quality reviews and set formal guidance on what information is needed for claims, according to the report recommendations.

The report said 57 per cent of the claims tested did not meet the 14 day target.

CRAFT ALCOHOL

Clemett made five recommendations following an audit into Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority’s (SLGA) processes to regulate the production and sale of locally manufactured craft alcohol.

She found the SLGA needs to increase its regulatory oversight of craft alcohol producers.

“Effective regulation of craft alcohol production reduces the risk of the public consuming unsafe alcohol or alcohol inconsistent with labelling,” said Clemett in a news release. “Receiving regular lab test reports and regularly inspecting high-risk areas specific to craft alcohol helps protect the public.”

SLGA should obtain craft alcohol lab tests every two years, inspect craft alcohol producers, renew permits before expiration and perform monthly assessments, according to the report recommendations.

"SLGA did not have lab test reports for half of the craft product lines being sol to consumers and in certain instances, the report was more than nine months late," said Clemett.

The report said that the longest outstanding inspection was three years.

Mark Heise of Rebellion Brewing said product quality and safety has never been an issue.

"Of course, a regulator has a role to play to to ensure that everyone is meeting kind of some basic level of quality and we absolutely encourage that," he said. "We want a healthy industry. We want an industry that our government is confident in and that our consumers are confident in."

The NDP oppositions supports government oversight of a growing industry.

"The need for the government authorities to ensure that they're doing their job so that consumers can have confidence in supporting local," said NDP MLA Aleana Young.

SLGA said it accepts the Provincial Auditor's assessment and is committed to implementing the recommendations in a timely manner.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

Other recommendations highlighted in the report were to manage disability claims, advance workplace diversity, purchase goods and services, support students’ distance learning, regulate landfills, maintain facilities, use MRIs efficiently, support students with intensive needs, among others.

For the full report, click here.