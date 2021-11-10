'Recommit to a little more caution,' Ottawa's top doc urges amid uptick in cases

Ottawa's medical officer of health is reminding residents to continue their vigilance against COVID-19 in the face of a slow but steady increase in case counts.

The city's seven-day average of new cases per day ticked above 35 on Tuesday, back to the same place it was exactly four weeks prior. The rate had fallen to an average of 22 cases per day just before Halloween before it began to increase again in the last week.

The number of people in hospitals with active COVID-19 is also on the rise, though ICU admissions remain low.

Appearing on the CTV News at Six, Dr, Vera Etches said Ottawa Public Health is keeping an eye on the hospital numbers especially.

"That is when, unfortunately, the virus is reaching more vulnerable populations," she said.

OPH data show, of the 19 people in hospital, 15 of them are 70 years of age or older.

Etches said that Ottawans held and even decreased COVID-19 levels in October but the trend has shown signs of reversing, and she says going back to the basics can make a difference.

"While vaccination is the best protection against transmission of COVID and severe illness, it is also important to wear our masks properly and to think carefully about the number of people we're gathering with when we're not wearing masks," she said.

As of Monday, figures show 87 per cent of Ottawa's eligible population of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Etches says, however, that there is still a large number of people who have yet to get their vaccine.

"When you look around the world, we are not yet, even with high coverage rates in eligible populations, having enough coverage across the whole population to stop this virus and the pandemic from growing," she said. "We need to get to more populations that are currently unvaccinated."

She thanked the people who continue to come in for first doses and noted that approval to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 would also help increase coverage locally. The coverage rate for Ottawa, when you take into account people who can't yet get the vaccine, is 76 per cent across the entire population.

Earlier this week, the head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table suggested some "fine-tuning" of capacity limits in restaurants and sports arenas may be needed in the coming weeks, though the province's health minister said the government will stay the course on its reopening plan.

Etches says all it takes is to use the skills we've been using throughout the pandemic.

"In the coming months, we want to use the tools we have," Etches said. "It is something we can control. We have tools. We can keep our health systems from being overwhelmed. We just need to recommit to a little more caution."