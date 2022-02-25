Reconciliation Bridge to celebrate Indigenous stories through lights

The Reconciliation Bridge is being redecorated in a way that prioritizes Indigenous stories in its annual lighting calendar.

Hundreds of LED lights that hang from the bridge were due to be upgraded in 2022, so the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) took the opportunity to use that to recognize and celebrate important Indigenous stories, history and culture. By regularly cycling through light sequences, the display will mark changes of season, the lunar cycle, special events and other significant occasions.

Working with the City of Calgary's Indigenous Relations Office that includes Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, National Aboriginal Awareness Week, Métis Week and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The lighting patterns will incorporate different aspects of Indigenous culture such as beadwork, the medicine wheel and other patterns that reflect an Indigenous worldview.

"Spanning the Namaahkaa or Bow River, the Reconciliation Bridge stands in a place of great meaning for the Indigenous peoples of southern Alberta," said Stewart Breaker, from the city's Indigenous Relations office. "We are pleased to support this lighting program to honour Calgary’s Indigenous culture and history year-round and as a part of the ongoing Indigenous reconciliation and healing that’s so important for our city."

Community members are welcome to request lighting tributes that recognize charity events, community milestones and city events such as festivals that don't conflict with already-scheduled events on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, go to: evexperience.com/community-programming.