Reconciliation Saskatoon honours Red Dress Day

Reconciliation Saskatoon gathered at the River Landing Amphitheatre for their quarterly meeting with many people wearing red to honour Red Dress Day.

The start of the meeting began with a prayer and acknowledgement of Red Dress Day and what it means to be engaged in the day of awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous women.

Reconciliation Saskatoon is a community of organizations that come together to have citywide conversations about reconciliation to provide opportunities for people to engage in the Calls to Action.

Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte, co-chair of Women Walking Together, says it makes her happy to see the dozens of people who showed up.

“They could be anywhere else, they could be sitting out on their deck and just watching TV or reading but they want to be here and hear what’s going on,” Okemaysim-Sicotte said.

She says it’s important for people to remember the families experiencing having a missing person in their life and to not forget them cause they can often be overlooked.

“Spread a flyer, attend a walk, attend a vigil, hang a red dress in your window, wear a red dress.”