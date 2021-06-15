Record $128M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs Tuesday

Do you have a ticket? Record-high $128M in Lotto Max prizes is up for grabs Tuesday night.

Another $70 million Lotto Max jackpot and 58 Maxmillions prizes are on the line tonight after Canada’s national lottery went unclaimed after last Friday’s draw.

Last week there were 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 20 of them were won by a total of 24 ticket holders across the country.

Thirteen of those winning tickets were purchased in Ontario, four in the Prairies, three in Atlantic Canada, three in Quebec and one in British Columbia.

The Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed since April 27, when two tickets claimed the previous $10-million prize.

Lotto Max jackpots start at $10 million and can grow up to $70 million for the weekly Tuesday and Friday draws. Players can purchase tickets until 10:30 p.m. EDT on draw nights.

-with a file from The Canadian Press