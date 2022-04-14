Record $70M Lotto Max ticket sold to Sask. resident in Alberta
A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer after buying a winning Lotto Max ticket in Alberta, continuing a string of large lottery wins in Saskatchewan over the past six months.
The $70 million jackpot is the largest to ever be won in the Western Canada Lottery region and is also the largest to ever be awarded in Saskatchewan.
Since Oct. 2, 2021, seven winners in Saskatchewan have taken home at least $1 million. Including the two winners from Saskatoon taking home $55 million and $50 Million in January and last October.
The latest winner will be presented with a cheque and will also speak to the media Tuesday morning at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.
Sask. Lotteries said the odds of matching all seven numbers on a Lotto Max draw are one in 33-million per play.
