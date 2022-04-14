Record $70M Lotto Max ticket sold to Sask. resident in Alberta
A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer after buying a winning Lotto Max ticket in Alberta, continuing a string of large lottery wins in Saskatchewan over the past six months.
The $70 million jackpot is the largest to ever be won in the Western Canada Lottery region and is also the largest to ever be awarded in Saskatchewan.
Since Oct. 2, 2021, seven winners in Saskatchewan have taken home at least $1 million. Including the two winners from Saskatoon taking home $55 million and $50 Million in January and last October.
The latest winner will be presented with a cheque and will also speak to the media Tuesday morning at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.
Sask. Lotteries said the odds of matching all seven numbers on a Lotto Max draw are one in 33-million per play.
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.