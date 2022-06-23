Record attendance at air show brings in thousands of pounds of donated food
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
CFB Borden military members donated thousands of pounds of non-perishable items to the Barrie Food Bank on Thursday following a record-breaking air show attendance.
The two-day air show over Father's Day weekend brought thousands to Borden looking to the skies, many of whom donated food in exchange for free parking.
Base Borden Commander Colonel Daniel Riviere estimates that 54,000 people attended, the most spectators ever.
"It's great. It was great to welcome people to our base, show them what we are, what we have, but it's even a greater thing for us to bring back the donations from the community," Cmdr. Col. Rivere said.
The 4,000 pounds of donated items will eventually be dispatched to other local food banks.
