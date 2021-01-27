A record breaking amount of methamphetamine was seized from a transport truck trying to enter Canada at the Coutts, Alta. port of entry on Dec. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) discovered 228.14 kg of methamphetamine in a truck that was said to be bringing essential goods into the country.

The street value of the Christmas Day seizure is estimated at $28.5 million, which translates into 2.28 million individual doses.

CBSA officials arrested the driver and turned all evidence over to the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET).

Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, 38, of Calgary is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Christmas Day bust breaks the record for largest seizure of meth at a land border crossing in Canada.

The previous record was set on Christmas Eve 2019 when approximately 200 kg of meth was seized at the Ambassador Bridge land border crossing in Windsor, Ontario.

CBSA said that vigilance at the border is something that cannot take a holiday.

"While many Canadians were celebrating Christmas at home, border service officers at Coutts remained on the front line to protect our country," Ben Tame, director with Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement.

"It is because of CBSA officers' diligence while screening essential goods that this record amount of methamphetamine did not reach our streets or cause harm to our community."

Sandhu was released from custody on Jan. 14 and is expected to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Feb. 11.

The Coutts border crossing is located 109 km southeast of Lethbridge on Highway 4.