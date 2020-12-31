The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 272 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, a new single-day record.

WECHU says eight more people have died related to the virus.

The health unit says seven of the deaths are from long-term care, including a man and a woman in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, three men in their 90s. One is from the community - a man in his 60s.

The death toll in the region has reached 137.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 7,646 confirmed cases of the virus, including 5,576 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

46 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

223 cases are still being investigated

There are 1,933 cases considered currently active.The health unit says 100 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Here’s a look at the outbreaks in the region:

16 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

17 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

3 COVID-19 Hospital Outbreaks

3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

3 Schools are in COVID-19 Outbreak

The previous single-day record number of new cases was 250 on Dec. 23.