'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing program

A record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

“That's up $36 million from last year. It's about a 13 per cent increase and that now brings us to about $4 billion invested alongside our municipalities through municipal revenue sharing since 2007,” Moe explained.

Aside from the size of the investment, Moe stressed the funding would be flexible and that municipalities would have the final say in where it is allocated.

“It's a no strings attached program for a reason. You decide what to do with funding, not us,” Moe said. “The reason is [they’re] closer to the ground. You know the priorities of your community much better than this provincial government or quite frankly, any provincial government ever will.”

The previous record investment from the province was $278 million in 2020-21.

The average funding for the program in the past five years was more than $261 million, according to the province.

Provincial funding for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program continues to be based on three quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax revenue collected two years prior, the province said.

