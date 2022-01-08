Record-breaking active case numbers continue in Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as active cases in the province increased to 6,897.

Yesterday, Saskatchewan reported record-breaking active and new case counts for the second day in a row with 1,170 new cases and 6,254 active cases.

Saturday, new cases were reported in the Far North West (19), Far North East (10), North West (34), North Central (26), North East (39), Saskatoon (224), Central West (19), Central East (68), Regina (225), South West (29), South Central (46) and South East (80) zones, and 118 new cases have pending residence information. Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out-of-province were added to the final count.

There are 114 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 people in intensive care. Of those 114 in hospital, 47 per cent of those are not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 704, or 58.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

Three hundred and one new recoveries were reported on Saturday.

Health care professionals administered 3,034 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.