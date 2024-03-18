Record-breaking heat chased with a winter-weather wallop... yup, that tracks

After many days of record-breaking heat in southern Alberta and spring officially beginning on Tuesday, it seems about right that we get a winter-weather wallop.

Spring is a transitional season in which we typically get huge temperature swings, and March is usually the snowiest month of the year. So keep your winter gear by the door, because that is what you will need for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, you will notice the clouds increase, the winds pick up and we will struggle to get to 5 C in the afternoon (fresh off the heels of a high of 16 C on Monday).

The snow will start in the foothills Tuesday afternoon and should creep to the QEII/Highway 2 by 8 p.m.

The snow will be heavy at times and continue (on/off) until Sunday morning.

Because we have a very cold air mass meeting with lots of moisture, a bunch of snow is possible this week.

In the beginning, it will melt on contact with the ground because it is so warm but then, it will start to accumulate:

We need the moisture but this will definitely come with messy driving conditions.

Along with the snow, daytime highs will be in the minus single digits.

We likely won't get back above freezing until the middle of next week.

But boy, was it a beautiful spring-ish weekend!