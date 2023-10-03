Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo

Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.

The previous record for Oct. 3, according to Environment Canada’s data, which dates back 21 years, was 26.3 C, set in 2005.

On Monday, the temperature reached 27 C, surpassing the previous record of 25 C.

“I’d say it’s definitely unusual. This weather that we’ve been having is actually record-breaking for a number of communities in Ontario,” Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Trudy Kidd said.

Wednesday isn’t expected to bring much relief. A high of 27 C is forecast, before things start to cool off later in the week.

“Right now we have a high pressure ridge and it’s just been stuck over us, allowing warm southerlies from the U.S. and the Caribbean, all those warm temperatures, to just pool and we get the sunshine and all that heat,” she explained. “Eventually, we’re going to get a low pressure system moving in and our winds will move to a more northerly direction. The northerly direction is going to bring in the cooler Arctic air so that’s why you get such a big fluctuation.”

Kidd said the average high for this time of year is 17 C, but big temperature swings aren’t unheard of for this time of in October.

“Often it’s this battle between winter weather and summer weather. One day you’re wearing a toque, the next day you’re wearing your T-shirt,” Kidd said, adding people shouldn’t be surprised if we see snow later this month.

“Looking at October, it is actually typical to see 1.5 cm of snow… Now, it never sticks, it will melt, but if anyone sees flakes from the sky this month don’t be surprised, don’t’ be alarmed. It’s going to be okay.”

BUSINESSES REACT TO THE HEAT

The above-seasonal temperatures mean business is heating up for summer spots like Four All Ice Cream Scoop Shop in Waterloo.

“This is a really nice perk for us,” said Leanne McGray, the manager of the shop. “Normally, we’d be sort of winding down a little bit.

Meanwhile, the usual heat is confusing not only people, but also plants.

Gardening experts say certain plants, like hydrangeas, will need extra care during this time.

“Hydro means a lot of water. So obviously with the heat, they’re losing a lot of water and it’s one of the things that you have to make sure that you are supplementing enough water for it,” explained Barb Kruger, the assistant manager of Sheridan Nurseries.