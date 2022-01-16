Record-breaking snowfall expected in Ottawa on Monday

A major blast of snow is expected to blanket the capital Monday, the first day back to school for many children since the province put in-person learning on hold for two weeks.

A winter storm watch issued Saturday has been upgraded to a winter storm warning. Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm are expected in Ottawa, and some parts of the region may see up to 50 cm locally, Environment Canada warns.

"Heavy snow will likely significantly impact Monday commutes. Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds," the weather agency says.

It's possible to see snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm per hour Monday morning, which could create whiteout conditions.

The record snowfall for Ottawa on Jan. 17 is 11.7 cm, set in 1972.

Environment Canada operational meteorologist Daniel Liota told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday that the system that is moving into the region will bring snow to most of eastern Ontario.

"For eastern Ontario, it's seems a pretty safe bet that all areas will see a considerable snowfall – at least in the range of 15 plus centimetres," he said.

Winter storm warnings are in effect across the region, including Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall-Morrisburg, and Prescott-Russell, as well as Lanark County, Petawawa, Arnprior, Pembroke, and Calabogie. A winter storm warning is also in effect for Gatineau and parts of Quebec such as Maniwaki, Wakefield, and toward Montreal.

This storm follows an extreme cold warning for much of the region, which has since ended. The wind chill in Ottawa at 7 a.m. was minus 31. Environment Canada lifted the extreme cold warning in Ottawa just after 9 a.m.

Liota said the snowstorm would bring relief from the cold, but only briefly.

"Unfortunately, the reprieve is not very long. It does look the cold returns later this week," said Liota.

"We do see some pretty strong signals that we're going to see at least another shot or two of very cold air before the end of this month. So it's going to be a very cold end to January."

SNOWCLEARING OPERATIONS

The city of Ottawa says its equipment and operators will be ready for deployment as required when the snow starts to fall.

"After experiencing a few events with low accumulations, it seems like we are making up for lost time with this winter wallop," said the city on its website.

Ottawa has only seen 5 cm of snow so far this January.

"The Roads and Parking Services Team is tracking a significant snowfall that is expected to reach Ottawa early on Monday, and we may need to declare this as a Significant Weather Event."

During a winter storm, the city will deploy plows to clear major roads, arterials and major collector roads once the snow starts falling.

After the last snowflake falls, the city says the snowclearing operations include:

Major roads, arterials and major collectors: Within four hours. Roads will not be bare pavement during a storm.

Minor collector roads: Within six hours

Residential roads and lanes: Within 10 hours

OTTAWA FORECAST

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Sunday includes sunshine and a high of minus 16 C in the afternoon with a wind chill of minus 23.

Snow is expected to begin falling after midnight. Expect about 5 cm before morning, with a low of minus 17 C and a wind chill of minus 24.

Heavy snowfall is forecast through the day Monday with 20 to 30 cm expected during the day. The high is minus 4 C with a wind chill of minus 11. Expect wind gusts of up to 50 km/h.

More snow is expected Monday evening. The low into Tuesday morning is minus 16 C.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of minus 15 C.

Periods of snow are expected to return Wednesday, but then sunshine and colder temperatures are back for the end of the week and into the weekend.