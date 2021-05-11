Record-breaking state of emergency up for renewal in B.C.

After 60 weeks in a state of emergency, B.C. officials are due to make a decision on whether to renew the declaration.

The decision will be announced Tuesday afternoon. If it is renewed, it will be for a 31st time.

These states, which grant authorities extra powers during times of emergency, can only be put in place for two-week periods, though they can be called off at any time.

B.C.'s current state of emergency was first declared in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. It is unlikely to be called off in the near future, given case numbers are still higher than officials would like, and not everyone has been vaccinated.

In this case, the state of emergency permits authorities to enforce public health orders, imposing fines for social gatherings, intraprovincial travel and other violations of the orders issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

States of emergency have also been issued for other reasons in B.C., including a particularly bad wildfire season in 2017.

That state of emergency, which was in place for 10 weeks, held the previous record.

