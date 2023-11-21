Record-breaking temperatures in Manitoba
Unseasonably warm weather broke records in some areas of the province this week.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, several areas in the province set new records on Monday.
In the Altona and Gretna area, the mercury soared to 11 C, breaking the old record of 10.5 C set in 2001.
Dominion City and Emerson both reached 10.9 C, just slightly warmer than the record of 10.5 C set in 2001.
Steinbach hit 10.3 C, breaking the record of 9.0 C set on that day 33 years ago in 1990.
Pine Falls' old record of 8.1 C set in 2009 was broken when the thermometer hit 9.9 C on Monday.
In Winnipeg, no new records were set with the city's daytime high of 9.6 C on Monday. That is still well above the seasonal normal for this time of year, which is -4C.
According to ECCC, the last time Winnipeg had no snow on the ground on Nov. 21, was in 2018. On average, Winnipeg has typically had about 3 cm of snow on the ground this time of year.
This time last year Winnipeg had already had a layer of snowfall that didn't melt until spring.
-
Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underwaySault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
Tony-winning Hadestown takes audiences to hell and back in irresistible musicalIf you find yourself not knowing what the hell is going on in the opening moments of Hadestown, don't sweat it.
-
Youth charged with second-degree murder in Brampton food delivery driver’s deathPeel police have arrested and charged a “young person” in connection with a deadly carjacking that killed a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga.
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlementsThe Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and IslamophobiaEdmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.