Hottest June 2 in Ottawa history, with relief on the way this weekend

It has been the hottest start to June in Ottawa history, with two straight days of record-breaking warm temperatures.

The temperature hit 32.1 C at 2 p.m. on Friday, setting a record for the hottest June 2 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 30.4 C, set back in 2014.

A heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, but Environment Canada says relief from the heat is expected this weekend.

"Daytime high temperatures are expected to be above 30 degrees Celsius again today. Minimum temperatures tonight will drop below warning criteria into the mid teens, bringing relief from the heat," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category."

The weekend forecast calls for highs of 23 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" this afternoon and evening.

The hot weather continues after Ottawa set a new temperature record for June 1. According to Environment Canada, the temperature warmed up to 35.1 C Thursday afternoon. The old record was 29.6 C, set back in 2011.

Ottawa Public Health warns early season heat waves can be dangerous.

"Remember: early heat waves can be especially dangerous since it takes our bodies up to 2 weeks to adjust to hot weather," OPH said on Twitter. "Take it easy until your body has adjusted by drinking more water & taking extra precautions."

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Ottawa Forecast

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 31 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 36.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

There will also be a chance of showers early this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 15 C.

Temperatures will return to the seasonal average this weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 23 C. Skies will stay clear Saturday evening and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

Sunday’s outlook is sunny with a high of 23 C.