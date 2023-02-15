It's the warmest Feb. 15 in Ottawa history, as unseasonably warm weather grips the capital in the middle of February.

The temperature hit 8.9 C at 7 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded on Feb. 15. The previous record was 6.7 C set back in 1954.

Kingston is also seeing record-breaking warm temperatures. The high of 10.9 C at 3:30 p.m. broke the previous record for warmest Feb. 15 of 7.2 C.

It's the warmest day in a week of unseasonably warm temperatures in Ottawa, which threatens to cancel the full season on the Rideau Canal Skateway. Tuesday's high was 5.9 C.

Less than two weeks ago, a deep freeze hit Ottawa and the city experienced the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years with a temperature of -32.2 C.

The normal temperatures for mid-February are a high of -4 C and a low of -13 C.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for one more day with above-seasonal temperatures, before snow moves into the region ahead of the Family Day long weekend.

The forecast calls for a cloudy night with a chance of showers. Temperature falling through the evening.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of plus 3 C.

Snow will move into the Ottawa area Thursday night, with 5 to 10 cm of snow possible. Low minus 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow continuing on Friday, with a high of minus 5 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 1 C, while Sunday and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries.