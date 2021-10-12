Record-breaking temperatures possible on Tuesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
The warm weather continues in Ottawa on Tuesday and temperatures may climb high enough to break the record.
Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a high of 24 C with a mix of sun and cloud. It could feel more like 29 C with the humidex today. The record-high for this day is 24.4 C set in 1961.
Clouds are expected to roll in this evening and there is a chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will drop down to 14 C.
There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday with a high of 21 C and a humidex of 28 C.
On Thursday, cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 18 C.
