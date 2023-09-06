Record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa

Record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa, as a late summer heat wave continues in the national capital region.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 33 C today, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees. The record for hottest Sept. 6 in Ottawa history is 31.7 C, set back in 1945.

The temperature hit 31.3 C at 2 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 41 degrees.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa.

"A hot and humid airmass atypical of early September is expected through Thursday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Daytime highs are expected to be 30 to 34 C. Overnight lows are expected to be 19 to 22 C bringing little relief from the heat. The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Friday."

The high hit 32.5 C on Tuesday, just shy of the record for warmest Sept. 5 in Ottawa of 33.1 C.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 33 C, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers tonight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low 20 C.

Mainly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37 degrees.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.