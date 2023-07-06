Record-breaking wildfire season will continue to burn hot for months: officials
Natural Resources Canada says the country's record-breaking wildfire season will continue to be abnormally intense throughout July and into August.
The projections are based on anticipated high temperatures, dry conditions and historical comparisons.
The risk is expected to shrink slightly in August, but it will remain high across the country.
Canada surpassed the known historic record for total area burned by wildfires in one season on June 27, with months of hot weather still to come.
Some 88,000 square kilometres have burned as of July 5 -- nearly 11 times the average amount burned by that date over the past 10 years.
More Canadians have been evacuated from their homes this year than in the last four decades, with more than 155,000 forced to leave due to fire and smoke.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.
-
Over 9,000 transport truck related crashes last year: OPP help launch safety campaignAfter seeing a rise in fatal collisions involving transport trucks, the OPP is partnering up with the Ministry of Transportation to increase their efforts to enforce and educate drivers on safety.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.