Record-breaking Windsor Lancer named men’s basketball player of the year

A Windsor Lancer athlete has been named U SPORT’s men’s basketball player of the year.

Thomas Kennedy, took home the Mike Moser Memorial Trophy as the most valuable player in U SPORT’s men’s basketball Wednesday night at the All-Canadian Award Ceremony in Halifax.

“I am very proud of Thomas for achieving this award,” Chris Cheng, the Lancers head coach, said in a news release. “This is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. It has been such an honour and privilege to coach such a phenomenal individual and talented player.”

According to the release, Kennedy was “unquestionably the most dominant player” in OUA (Ontario University Athletics) and U SPORT’s men’s basketball this year.

The two-time OUA all-star led the Lancers to a first place finish in the OUA West division this year with a 16-6 record and the number six ranking in Canada.

��Congratulations to Thomas Kennedy of @WindsorLancers, winner of the Mike Moser Memorial Trophy as @USPORTS_Bball Player of the Year!



��Félicitations à Thomas Kennedy des @WindsorLancers, lauréate du trophée Mike Moser décerné au joueur de l’année de @USPORTS_Bball !@OUAsport pic.twitter.com/KquecUgoKD

“He differentiated himself from other players in the country with his ability to impact games at both ends of the court. Offensively, he was a dominant scorer and rebounder in the low post, and he also controlled the defensive end of floor with his tremendous rebounding and shot-blocking,” U SPORT officials said. “The Windsor, Ontario native finished first in the country in both offensive and defensive rebounding.”

Kennedy finished in the top 10 in the country in most major statistical categories, according to officials. He averaged 20.8 points per game, the ninth in Canada, as was his field goal percentage of 0.590. He was fifth in the country in blocks, with 1.7 rejections per game.

Kennedy also set the University of Windsor’s basketball all-time scoring record with 1,479 points in 83 career games. He also broke the record for career blocks with 117.

The 2023 U SPORTS Men’s Final 8 gets underway on Friday afternoon at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Play continues through to the gold medal game.