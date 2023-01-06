Record breaking year for Saskatoon Search and Rescue: report

Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) had a record-breaking year in 2022, according to a year-end report.

In 2022, SSAR teams responded to 17 searches, including three that lasted for many days, the report said.

Volunteers racked up 1850 hours in 2022, which is two times the number of the previous record.

“It wasn’t our busiest in the number of activations but it was the busiest if you look at how many hours we put into each activation,” communications director Carla Eager said.

She said she started in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which was quiet for Search and Rescue.

“Everybody was home so there really wasn’t a lot of need for us in the community,” she said.

“Last year exceeded our expectations. Obviously, we never want to be needed but if we are, we’re there.”

SSAR volunteers worked more with police this year, the report said.

“I do believe the RCMP have begun to recognize the strength of Search and Rescue in the province and how much we can help,” Eager said.

“By utilizing the search and rescue team across the province it really helps cover more ground.”

One of those searches was for Dawn Walker, a Saskatoon mother accused of faking her death and that of her son.

“We did ground searching as well as viewing the water from the bridges in the city,” Eager said. “Those were two tasking areas where we helped in that search.”

She said the Saskatoon team was the busiest and largest in the province.

“I think we are all very excited with how much we were able to give in the past year.”

She said the team was expanding its knowledge base with training and new volunteers.

According to the report, volunteers spent more than 4,000 hours on training that helped them hone their skills and expand their competencies.