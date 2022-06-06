Record checks moving online for Essex County residents

Essex County residents will soon have a new online process for getting record checks from OPP.

Provincial police are moving record checks online as of June 13, 2022. The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks.

In 2021, Essex County OPP completed over 5,500 record checks. Across the province, OPP complete about 140,000 police record checks every year.

"We are so pleased to launch the new online system, which will significantly streamline the application process for both our members and the public. Moving police record checks online allows the OPP to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins.

The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily and securely for:

Criminal Record Check (CRC)

Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged: