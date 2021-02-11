Morning wind chills plunge into the minus fifties, as extreme cold warnings continue.
Increasing winds gusting from 30-50 km/h later this morning have coupled with bone-chilling air temperatures to create a dangerous situation.
Frostbite can set in within minutes, and outdoor time should be limited if not avoided. The deep freeze continues into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: -29
Evening: -31
Friday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: -32
Afternoon High: -23
Saturday – Sunny
Morning Low: -37
Afternoon High: -26