Record enrolment at the U of R, nearly 17,000 students begin fall semester

The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting record enrolment following a multi-year dip in the number of students attending classes.

In total, 16,860 students are registered for classes this fall at the U of R and its federated colleges – marking an increase of 893 or 5.6 per cent from 2022.

"It is exciting to see this significant increase in enrolment, and we are grateful to every single student who has chosen the University of Regina for their post-secondary journey," U of R president and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said in a news release.

"The U of R’s collective strength is a result of our diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. No one is alone here, everyone belongs, and we work together to succeed as individuals and as a whole."

Peak enrolment was previously recorded in 2020 – when 16,754 students attended classes in the fall according to the U of R.

According to student headcounts, the U of R reported 11 consecutive years of growth from 2009 to 2020 – sometimes by as much as 900 students – until declining in both 2021 and 2022.

Of this year’s student population – 2,337 self-identify as First Nations, Metis, or Inuit while 4,148 are international students.

Fall, 2023 marks the first semester at the U of R for 3,564 new students.